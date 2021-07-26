DECATUR — Patricia A. Vaughan-Park Brown, 94, of Decatur passed away July 24, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

Patricia was born January 30, 1927 in Shanghai, China, the daughter of Frederick Carl and Alzira Maria (Botelho) Vaughan. She married Virgil V. Park on May 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1990. She became a proud Nationalized United States Citizen on May 20, 1949. She later found love and married Harry J. Brown in 2001. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2002.

She is survived by her son, Robert Derald Park and wife Ellyn of Argenta; daughters-in-law, Sharon Park of Decatur and Marsha Michel and husband, Tom of Oreana; grandchildren: Shaela, Daniel, Lynette, Michelle, Tressa, Nathan, Robb, Erin, Tammy and Bradly; and many great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Virgil Park and Harry Brown; two sons, Lawrence Allen Park and Pastor Gerald L. Park; and a granddaughter, Brenda Barnard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.