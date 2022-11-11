Patricia Ann Adams

She was born in Decatur, IL, on October 18, 1943, to the late Homer and Bernice Trusner. Pat was also preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Ray Allen Adams.

She was a loving, caring strong woman who stood up for herself and her family. Mrs. Adams loved her kids, grandkids and most of all, her husband, heart and soul. She gave the best hugs and no one will ever hug us like that again.