May 8, 1946 - Feb. 15, 2023

DECATUR — Patricia Ann Crafton, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023. Pat was born May 8, 1946, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Frederick Quentin and Mary Elizabeth Heffernan.

Pat grew up the oldest with five siblings in a loving Irish Catholic home in central Ohio. She attended private catholic schools throughout her education years and graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School in Mt. Vernon, OH, in 1964. Pat later moved to Central Illinois to be closer to her parents, who had relocated a few years prior, and began waitressing at the Blue Mill soon after settling in. Pat (also known as Patty) went to work at Robbie's Grille when it opened in 1982, and she waitressed there until she retired.

Pat's colleagues at Robbie's and her regular customers were like family to her, but nothing was more important to Pat than her boys, Brian Crafton and Chris Crafton, both of Decatur, IL. She raised her boys to be amazing husbands and excellent fathers. She considered them her greatest accomplishment.

Pat loved gardening, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and being with her family. She liked to play jokes and tease those she loved. If she ever joked with or teased you, consider yourself on her "loved" list. Pat's smile and laugh will be very dearly missed.

Pat is survived by her sons: Brian (Corey) Crafton and Chris (Amanda) Crafton, both of Decatur, IL; stepdaughters: Lisa Pugsley of Decatur, IL, and Lori Dunn of Latham, IL; grandchildren: Jacqueline Newman of Grants Pass, OR, Kaylea Pugsley of Nolensville, TN, Kaycee Pugsley of Kansas City, KS, Allie Dunn of Owensboro, KY, and Coby Crafton, Catelyn Crafton, and Connor Crafton, all of Decatur, IL; and great-grandson, Henri Toussaint; siblings: Dan (Rachael) Heffernan of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Tim Heffernan of El Cajon, CA.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: infant brother Michael Heffernan, sister Kathy McBride of Columbus, OH, and brother Richard "Dick" Heffernan of Decatur, IL.

A visitation will be held at Lampstand Presbyterian Church at 655 Airport Road in Decatur, IL, on February 23, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be held for her family at a later date.

