DECATUR — Patricia Ann Davis, 101, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Mark Tracy, Celebrant. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00, Monday, at the church. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials in Patricia's honor, may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.

Patricia was born February 28, 1920, in Elgin, the daughter of Harry and Loretta (Hess) Coyle. She married Lyman J. Davis, on August 7, 1948, in Decatur. He preceded her in death in 1998. Patricia worked as a secretary at Adolph Meyer Zone Center until her retirement. She was passionate about volunteering, and spent many years volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital and Catholic Charities. Patricia was a member of Holy Family Parish in Decatur, and was also a member of the Legion of Mary at Holy Family.

Surviving are her children: Martin J. Davis (Karen) of Mt. Zion, Mary S. Davis of Decatur, and Patricia D. Cetin (Randy) of Champaign; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Lyman J. Davis; and her sister, Cecelia Jolly.

