Patricia Ann Eckhoff

DECATUR — Patricia Ann “Pat” Eckhoff, 87, of Decatur, formerly of Benson, passed away on February 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
She was born on December 10, 1932 to Martin and Loretta Blumenshine Stromberger. She married Marvin R. Eckhoff on June 24, 1951 in Eureka, IL. He passed away on April 1, 2018.
Surviving are her three daughters, Marge (Steve) Kasten of Hoyleton, IL; Jeanne Brennan of Lowpoint; DeAnn (John) Heck of Moweaqua, IL; one brother, John “Jack” (Judy) Stromberger of Washington, IL; one sister, Eva Keller of El Paso, IL; 9 grandchildren; and 20 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steve Eckhoff, one son-in-law, Len Brennan; and one brother, Marty Stromberger.
Pat was a homemaker also working as a bookkeeper for several local businesses in the area and was elected Woodford County Treasurer, serving for 16 years before retiring. She was a member of the Illinois County Treasurer Association and also the Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association. Faith and family always came first with Pat and her love for the Lord, her family, and others was evident in her actions. She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, and was known for her baking, which she loved to do. She and Marvin loved antiques and she was a member of the Central Illinois Antique Dealers' Assn.
Pat was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Benson. Pastor David Abuya will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9-9:45 am on Monday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or American Diabetes Association Research Foundation. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
