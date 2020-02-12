Patricia Ann Eckhoff

Pat was a homemaker also working as a bookkeeper for several local businesses in the area and was elected Woodford County Treasurer, serving for 16 years before retiring. She was a member of the Illinois County Treasurer Association and also the Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association. Faith and family always came first with Pat and her love for the Lord, her family, and others was evident in her actions. She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, and was known for her baking, which she loved to do. She and Marvin loved antiques and she was a member of the Central Illinois Antique Dealers' Assn.