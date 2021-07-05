DECATUR — Patricia Ann Eldridge, 84, of Decatur passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Patricia "Pat" was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 13, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Prazak.

Pat graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School and attended Bradley University. She worked for K's Merchandise and then became a mother and homemaker. Pat devoted many hours caring for her grandchildren. She taught them various art activities and helped with art activities at their schools. Pat enjoyed all crafting. She was a talented ceramic painter and scrapbook/card designer.

Surviving is her daughter Patricia Sammons (significant other Joe Walker) of Mt. Zion, IL; brother Allen Prazak of Markesan, WI; grandchildren: Brandon Sammons, Alexa Sammons, and special pet Sam, all of Mt. Zion; Alli Eldridge of Mt. Zion, Quinton (Michaela) Eldridge of Paducah, KY; daughter-in-law Vicki Jackson Cutler (Josh) of Mt. Zion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Elizabeth Anne Eldridge, her son David Christopher Eldridge, and grandson Nicholas Christopher Eldridge.

Services to celebrate Pat's life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the services on Saturday (July 10, 2021) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to: STARR, 3180 S. Mt. Zion Rd. Decatur, IL 62521; Shriners Hospital for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org); St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522.

