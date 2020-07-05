Patricia Ann Hagerman

SULLIVAN - Patricia Ann Sitton Hagerman died July 4, 2020 at her home in Sullivan, IL, surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born on February 4th, 1936 in Nacogdoches, TX and grew up in Marshall, TX. She met Felix Hagerman of Sullivan while vacationing in Estes Park, CO, and they married in 1960. She held secretarial positions at Shell Oil in Houston and at several Sullivan businesses. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and weekly coffee and lunches with friends.
Patricia was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2017, her parents and two brothers.
She is survived by son David (Teresa) Hagerman of Sullivan, daughter Felicia (Dave) Benning of Sullivan, and grandchildren Camille, Keeley (fiancé Ked Houser), Sydney, Shelby, Isabella, Savannah, and Gabriel, and honorary daughter Sandy Hagerman.
The family would like to thank all of the many loving caregivers who made it possible for Pat to live at home, especially Carlin, Dani, and Lily for their overwhelming kindness and compassion that helped develop her age-in-place program.
Celebration of Life services will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family requests that those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.
