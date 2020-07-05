Patricia Ann Hagerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN - Patricia Ann Sitton Hagerman died July 4, 2020 at her home in Sullivan, IL, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born on February 4th, 1936 in Nacogdoches, TX and grew up in Marshall, TX. She met Felix Hagerman of Sullivan while vacationing in Estes Park, CO, and they married in 1960. She held secretarial positions at Shell Oil in Houston and at several Sullivan businesses. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and weekly coffee and lunches with friends.

Patricia was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2017, her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by son David (Teresa) Hagerman of Sullivan, daughter Felicia (Dave) Benning of Sullivan, and grandchildren Camille, Keeley (fiancé Ked Houser), Sydney, Shelby, Isabella, Savannah, and Gabriel, and honorary daughter Sandy Hagerman.

The family would like to thank all of the many loving caregivers who made it possible for Pat to live at home, especially Carlin, Dani, and Lily for their overwhelming kindness and compassion that helped develop her age-in-place program.