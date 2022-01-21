DECATUR — Patricia Ann Kiser, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Fairlawn Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.

Patricia was born on December 26, 1939 in Harristown, IL, the daughter of Harry and Mildred Lucile (Clark) Kiser. Patricia attended Niantic Harristown High School. As a young girl, she gave her life to Jesus and was a lifelong member of Harristown Christian Church. She loved puzzles, crocheting and playing baseball. She had a big heart and loved sharing her candy or anything she had with others.

Patricia is survived by her brother, Harry Lewis Kiser of Zolfo Springs, FL; sisters: Helen Louise Kiser of Decatur, IL, Betty Lucile Hagan Hetherington and her husband, Earl of Chanhassen, MN, Mildred Reata Challans of Decatur, IL and Rose Marie Ross of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and her three brothers: William David Kiser, Joseph Lee Kiser and Robert Allen Kiser.

