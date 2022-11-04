Dec. 18, 1931 - Nov. 3, 2022

MACON — Patricia Ann Markham, 90, of Macon, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Pat's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Pat will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Pat was born on December 18, 1931, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Victor and Lucille (Pryce) Dunn. She married William D. Markham, Sr. on October 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1992. Pat was a member of Macon United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and spending time with her children.

Pat is survived by her children: Don Markham, Jr. of Diana, TX, Peggy (Steve) Waller of Decatur, IL, Sue (Joe) Williams of Macon, IL, Rick (Linda) Markham of Macon, IL, and Sandy (Sheila) Markham of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Bill (Ashley), Shane, Stacie, Chad (Shelly), Kelli (Ryan), Matt (Rachael), Sandy (Jim), Rocky and Jake (Malissa); great-grandchildren: Dillan, Dom, Carmen, Baylie, Cade, Luke, Madi, Lauren, Will, Anna, Aprille, Jaxson, Jameson, Logan, Xander, Race, Chance, Quincy, Elin, Lucy, Mason, Bubba and Faythe; great-great-grandchildren: Ivie, Nathyn and Raynee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Bobbi Harbert and Mary Helen Harper; brothers: Norman Dunn and Bernard Dunn.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat's caregivers Janet Cook and Kisty Cox.

When the day arrives that there are no more tomorrows for me, I want my children to know and never forget that they were, are, and always will be deeply loved by me.

