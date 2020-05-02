DECATUR -- Patricia Ann Thompson Curry, 76, of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital.
Patricia was born March 17, 1944, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Rozanski) Thompson.
A graduate of Mt. Zion High School, she retired from Citizens National Bank after 30 years of service and Hickory Point Bank after 10 years of service.
Patricia is survived by her aunt Fern Bilyeu, uncle Tom Rozanski, and several cousins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held with burial in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are to be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family would like to give a thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room for her care. Also, a special thank you to cousin, Pamela Workman.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
