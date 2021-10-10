SAINT ELMO — Patricia Belden "39" (really 99), passed away peacefully October 8, 2021, in Saint Elmo, Illinois.

Funeral services for Patricia will be held at the First United Methodist Church in St. Elmo, Illinois at 11:00 AM, Wednesday October 13, 2021, with visitation preceding service from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery, St. Elmo, Illinois. Pastor Dan Laack will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com

Due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Pat was born August 8, 1922, in Spiro, Oklahoma to Ross E Cassidy and Gladys (Courington) Cassidy. She was the oldest of 9 children and grew up moving several times around Oklahoma and Kansas. Her family moved to Illinois around 1935 following the oil boom. They went from Olney to Brownstown and when her family moved from Brownstown to Vandalia, she and one of her sisters remained in Brownstown to finish high school. After graduating from Brownstown High School in 1940 she went to work at Ford Roofing in Vandalia in the office. She later moved to St. Elmo where she worked at the Ashland Refinery. Sometime in the early 1950's it is rumored that Pat took a spill on the ice walking to work and was rescued by a dashing oilman, Deke Belden. He was smitten but she was reluctant. Thank goodness he was persistent and convinced her to marry him. They wed in September of 1952 and were blessed with three children in the following years - Susan, David, and Cindy.

Pat's new job was Mom, and she was pretty darn good at it! She was active in PTA, Women's Club and Eastern Star. She was also an avid golfer, playing often in Vandalia and was a charter member of the St. Elmo Golf Club. Pat loved playing bridge and often played in tournaments with her sister, Mary – they were a pair to be reckoned with! Through the years she hosted some awesome birthday parties, entertained the kids in the neighborhood and made the best hot chocolate for the crazies that came to ice skate on the pond in her back yard. After Deke's passing, Pat followed through with their "retirement" plans and bought a place in Scottsdale Arizona. She hated the cold and would escape to the warmer weather during the winter months. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Along with her three children, Pat was Gma Pat to seven fantastic grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Belden; son, David Belden (Sherri); daughter, Cindy Booher (Stacy) all of St Elmo; grandchildren: Deke Belden (Autumn) of Olathe, KS, Hannah Belden (Chris) of Scottsdale, AZ, Dylan Booher (Rachel) of St Elmo, Zane Belden (Bethany) of Scottsdale, AZ, Cassidy Nelson (Jon) of Mt Juliet, TN, Colton Booher (Alecia) of Effingham, IL and Nina Flowers (Matt) of Hillsboro, IL; and great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Brinley and Lincoln Look, Mabry and Keller Booher, Brix, Zoah and Boone Belden, Nora, Caya and Eden Nelson, Weston, Lennon and Liam Booher and Indi, Ira and Axton Flowers. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Cassidy (Kay) of Georgetown, TX; sisters-in-law: Paula and Millie; many, many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and her morning coffee bunch from Mary Anns!

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Gladys Cassidy; her husband, Deke Belden; and seven of her siblings as well as many life-long friends.

See ya later alligator…