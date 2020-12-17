FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Patricia Beth (Ulrey) Bartholomew, a loving mother and grandmother, was called to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She spent her final moments on Earth with her youngest son, Mark, by her side.

Beth was born on July 20, 1934, in Casey, IL. She was the sixth child of Elza and Emma Ulrey, and she graduated from Casey High School in 1952. She married Ernest Bartholomew on September 21, 1954, shortly after Ernie returned from the Korean War. The two were married for more than 60 years.

Beth and Ernie welcomed their first son, David, in 1955 and moved to Arthur, IL, before their second son, Mark, was born in 1959. She was a homemaker raising her two sons for years before working at Ead's Grocery Store in Arthur in the late 1960s. In the early '70s, she began her job as a teller at State Bank of Arthur and worked there for nearly four decades before retirement.

Ernie and Beth loved to travel, taking many family trips around the country, but most often to Arizona to visit Ernie's sister and her husband.