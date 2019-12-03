Patricia Busboom

DECATUR — Patricia “Patty” Busboom, 83, of Batavia, IL, formerly of Urbana, IL passed away peacefully on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019.

She was born December 27, 1936 in Champaign, IL a daughter of Clifford Pete and Sally (Wood) Wilborn. She married Wayne Busboom on February 12, 1961 in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2011.

She is survived by 2 children, Robert Scott (Paula) Busboom of Decatur, IL, Shari (Dave) Lendy of Geneva, IL, 2 grandchildren, Abby (Shawn) Guenther of Dalton City, IL; Jack Lendy of Geneva, and a great-grandson of Peyton Guenther.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Wilborn.

Patty was the first “Maxi Maroon” of Champaign High School graduating in 1954. She worked at various business in the Champaign area including Carle, writing a column for the Urbana Courier, bookkeeping for the family farm and best known for the hot meals she carried out to the farmers in the fields. She served as an officer on the Champaign County Board. She was proud of her involvement in politics and was involved in the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Patty was a former member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove, Rantoul. Private family burial will be held at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel. The family requests that all memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter.

