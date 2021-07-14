WILLOWBROOK - Patricia C. Blake, age 86, of Willowbrook, beloved wife of the late William A. Blake, loving mother of Molly (Mark) Michaels, Susan (Steven) York, and Ellen (Isaac) Kornhauser; proud grandma of Lauren (Wes), Blake, Zachary, Jordan, Kailey (Eric), Kara, MacKenzie, and Marlee; great-grandma of Hank and Felicity; dear sister of the late Mary Costello; pre-deceased by loving parents Maurice & Dorothy Costello; aunt and friend of many.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat's name to Shemilah's Outreach, 1414 W. Grove Rd., Decatur, IL 62521 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.