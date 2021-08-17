MOUNT ZION — Patricia Diane Covington, 85, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital with her daughter by her side.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Diane's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Old Stonington Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

Diane was born on May 6, 1936 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Lynn and Rena (Davis) Ater. She married Carroll D. Covington on April 24, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2019.

Diane was a confectioner in Decatur before owning and operating her own cake business. She enjoyed baking and sharing her recipes. She also enjoyed breeding and raising chows with her husband, Carroll.

Diane is survived by her daughters: Cheryl White of Mt. Zion, IL and Cathy Covington of Peoria, IL; grandchildren: Eric (Rachelle) Bryson, Shawn Bryson, Trisha Songer and Jesse (Jackie) Bridge; great-grandchildren: Kailee, Blake, Makena, Ainsley, Dreah, Owen and Jesse; great-great-grandchild: Memphis; sister-in-law, Sue Ater of Mt. Zion, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, Chuck Ater.

