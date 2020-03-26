DECATUR — Patricia Gayle Curtis, 64, of Decatur, passed away March 23, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Patricia's honor may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550 Chicago, IL 60631.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia was born July 8, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of James and Leona (Roberts) Rogers. She married Charles Phillip Curtis on June 16, 1972. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2003 Patricia was a CNA at Decatur Memorial Hospital for 15 years, most recently working in maternity. She absolutely loved everything Elvis, enjoyed butterflies and was an avid reader. She was a longtime member of GT Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her children; Jason Curtis (Melissa) of Lutz, FL, Josh Curtis (Ivis Lopez) of North Miami Beach, FL, and Stephanie Urbanowicz (Chris) of Decatur; grandchildren, Summer, Jude, Madison, and Dakota; and a sister, Carol Hansen.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Curtis.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.