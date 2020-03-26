DECATUR — Patricia Gayle Curtis, 64, of Decatur, passed away March 23, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Patricia's honor may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550 Chicago, IL 60631.
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia was born July 8, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of James and Leona (Roberts) Rogers. She married Charles Phillip Curtis on June 16, 1972. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2003 Patricia was a CNA at Decatur Memorial Hospital for 15 years, most recently working in maternity. She absolutely loved everything Elvis, enjoyed butterflies and was an avid reader. She was a longtime member of GT Church in Decatur.
She is survived by her children; Jason Curtis (Melissa) of Lutz, FL, Josh Curtis (Ivis Lopez) of North Miami Beach, FL, and Stephanie Urbanowicz (Chris) of Decatur; grandchildren, Summer, Jude, Madison, and Dakota; and a sister, Carol Hansen.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Curtis.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.