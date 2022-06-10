May 29, 1939 - June 8, 2022

DECATUR — Patricia Hoffmann, 83, of Decatur, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Patty was born May 29, 1939, to Herbert and Bertha Parks. She was married to William Hoffmann in 1997. Patty graduated from DMH as an RN in 1960. She loved being a nurse and worked with several Doctors in the area including Dr. Scott Wilkenson and Doctors at ENTA.

Surviving is her brother, James (Cheryl) Parks; sisters: Mary Szymkoski, Ethel Haebich, Jayne (Pete) Hanes; brother-in-law, William Hanes; sister-in-law, Donna Parks; many nieces and nephews; step-children: Mary Thelen and William Hoffmann.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters: Mary Morgan, Virginia Hanes, Margaret Parks; four brothers: Joseph, William, Robert and Richard Parks.

Private services will be held with a Celebration of life for the family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Richland Community College Nursing Program to help students pay for school and books. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

A special thank you to all at Carriage Crossing, Traditions Health, DMH, and SIU for taking such good care of Patty.

