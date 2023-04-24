Dec. 28, 1935 - April 13, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Patricia Irene "Pat" Sorrell, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Findlay, IL, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 in her home.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Van Brooks officiating. Visitation was from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Pat was born on December 28, 1935 in Oakley, IL, the daughter of Cecil and Edna (Jones) Adams. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in the Class of 1953. Pat married Lowell Eugene Sorrell on September 4, 1954.

She was a Realtor for Gaddis Realtors in Shelbyville for many years. In her retirement, Pat and Lowell owned and operated the Eagle Creek Bait Shop near Findlay. Pat enjoyed playing the fiddle and was a member of the Illinois Old Time Fiddler's Association.

She is survived by her daughters: Jeanne Ballance (Mike) of Shelbyville, IL and Patti Adams of Sandusky, OH; four grandchildren: Patricia "Tish" Behl (Ryan), Elizabeth Anderson (Delbert), Shelby Cooper (Dakota) and Dalton Hutchcraft; two step-grandchildren: Nicole Irwin (Jonathan) and Daniel Sorrell; grandson-in-law, Matt Lynch; five great-grandchildren: Brenna Woods (Jonathon), Ashlyn Behl, Ava Behl, Audrey Anderson and Jackson Cooper; two step-great-grandchildren: Hudson and Oaklee Irwin; and two great-great-granddaughters: Aria and Aurora Woods.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Adams; mother, Edna Ferris; step-father, Ozzie Ferris; husband, Lowell Sorrell; step-sons: Douglas and Danny Sorrell; brother, Alan Adams; sisters: Lale Crum and Betty Roderick; and granddaughter, Heather Lynch.

