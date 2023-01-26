Patricia J. Buckley, 82, went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 25, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Buckley; parents, Homer Earl and Golie (Cole) Starbody; and sister, Gloria Starbody. She leaves behind special cousin, Mark Overlin; special friends: Joe and Becky Luka and kids.
Funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Memorials can be made to Christian Missionary Fellowship, PO BOX 27, Winchester, OH, 45697, in Pat's honor.
Full obituary may be found at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.