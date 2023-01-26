 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia J. Buckley

Patricia J. Buckley, 82, went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 25, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Buckley; parents, Homer Earl and Golie (Cole) Starbody; and sister, Gloria Starbody. She leaves behind special cousin, Mark Overlin; special friends: Joe and Becky Luka and kids.

Funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services.

Memorials can be made to Christian Missionary Fellowship, PO BOX 27, Winchester, OH, 45697, in Pat's honor.

Full obituary may be found at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

