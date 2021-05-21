CLINTON — Patricia J. Butler, 81, of Clinton, IL passed away at 8:58 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.
Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home. The family requests face masks worn at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Clinton Assembly of God Church.
Further obituary information can be found at www.calvertmemorial.com.
