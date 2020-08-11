COULTERVILLE - Patricia Jean Culp, 92, of Coulterville, formerly of Arcola and Jasper County, died at 12:04 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Coulterville Rehab and Health Care Center.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Arcola Cemetery with Pastor Brent Budd officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was born April 4, 1928 in Tuscola, the daughter of Granville and Mabel Gee Smith. She married Purl Culp in Arcola on January 30, 1955; he preceded her in death on February 7, 2010.
Survivors include her stepson, Gary Culp of Mattoon; two grandsons, Ronald Deedrick of Pinckneyville, and Marty Culp of Arcola; four great grandchildren, Hasha, Zach, Blake, and Bret Culp; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant twins; daughters, Melissa Culp and Sally Bibby; two brothers, Jack Smith and Robert Smith.
Pat attended Arcola High School and was a 1950 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. While at EIU, she was a founding member of the Delta Zeta Sorority Gamma Nu Chapter. She taught school in Arcola and surrounding communities. After Pat left education, she assisted her husband, Purl, on their farm in rural Douglas County.
She enjoyed 40+ years of retirement and in her later years loved antiquing, cooking, playing cards,and spending time with her family. Pat was an exceptional baker and gardener. In her most recent years, she won a handful awards for her artwork in senior competitions in Central Illinois.
She was previously a member of the Arcola First Christian Church, Jasper County Home Extension, Eastern Star, and the Ste. Marie American Legion Auxiliary.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.