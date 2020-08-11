× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COULTERVILLE - Patricia Jean Culp, 92, of Coulterville, formerly of Arcola and Jasper County, died at 12:04 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Coulterville Rehab and Health Care Center.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Arcola Cemetery with Pastor Brent Budd officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.

Pat was born April 4, 1928 in Tuscola, the daughter of Granville and Mabel Gee Smith. She married Purl Culp in Arcola on January 30, 1955; he preceded her in death on February 7, 2010.

Survivors include her stepson, Gary Culp of Mattoon; two grandsons, Ronald Deedrick of Pinckneyville, and Marty Culp of Arcola; four great grandchildren, Hasha, Zach, Blake, and Bret Culp; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant twins; daughters, Melissa Culp and Sally Bibby; two brothers, Jack Smith and Robert Smith.

Pat attended Arcola High School and was a 1950 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. While at EIU, she was a founding member of the Delta Zeta Sorority Gamma Nu Chapter. She taught school in Arcola and surrounding communities. After Pat left education, she assisted her husband, Purl, on their farm in rural Douglas County.