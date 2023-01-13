Oct. 1, 1948 - Jan. 9, 2022

DECATUR — Patricia Jean Willis, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at Shelbyville Manor on Monday, January 9, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening January 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

Memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Patricia was born on October 1, 1948, to Henry and Dorothy (Otta) Burcham. She graduated from Macon High School in 1966. She attended Illinois Commercial College, graduating in 1967. She worked for the University of Illinois for two years, finishing her career at ADM for almost 42 years.

Patricia was a proud member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel, spending yearly trips to Gulf Shores, AL. She especially loved traveling with her church ladies, having special memories of a trip to Chattanooga with them. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching; she gifted many friends and family with her creations. Patricia loved to identify as a "chick of '66," where she kept lifelong friendships with her high school classmates. She loved sports, following her grandchildren's sporting activities, and was an avid fan of the Fighting Illini. Patricia will be most remembered as a strong, independent, and loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

Patricia is survived by her daughters: Melanie (Joe) Brown of Macon, IL, Tammi (Kent) Kull of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Jake, Ruby, McKenna, Kade, Tucker, and Maisie; sister, Judy Bjerke of Peoria, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her niece, Jackie Bjerke.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Trevor and the rest of the Traditions Hospice team and to the special friends of Tanglewood Village for all their care and compassion shown to Patricia and her family.