WINFIELD, Missouri - Patricia Joan Williams-Buckner, was called home to be in the arms of her heavenly father, on June 10, 2021. Patricia was born on November 9, 1945 to William Otis Williams and Evelyn Jean Plunkett-Moody.

Widow of Glendell Buckner, her loving husband, and soulmate.

Patricia is the second to oldest of five children: Wallace Williams (brother), Beverly Williams (sister) whom she joins in heaven. Michael (brother), and Janey Williams (sister-in-law) of Decatur, Illinois; Terry Moody-Logue (sister) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Patricia loved each of her children with unconditional love. Oldest son Donald Kercheval Jr of Decatur, Illinois; James (son) and Tammy (daughter-in-law) Kercheval of Byng Oklahoma; William (son) and Melissa (daughter-in-law) Kercheval of Fairmont Illinois; Paula (daughter) and Tim (son-in-law) Leingang of Yakima, Washington; Lisa Potter (stepdaughter) of Cisco, Illinois; Glendell Buckner Jr. (stepson) of Duluth Minnesota. Proud grandmother of Jessica and Kaylee Kercheval of Illinois; Krystle Cassel, Tiffany Hemp, and Willie Kercheval Jr. of Illinois; Scott Kercheval of Oklahoma; Heather Kercheval of Colorado; Jeremy Guerrero, Britney, and Breanna Stansell, and Brandon Leingang of Washington State. Proud Great Grandma of 14.

Patricia bravely battled lung cancer for six years. We never heard her complain and smiled through every treatment.

Patricia was a lover of animals. In her younger year's she worked as an animal control officer, at Decatur Illinois Humane Society. She later moved to Winfield, Missouri where she spent the past thirty years. She owned 12 acres there, fell in love with the wildlife on her property as if the deer, cardinals, fox, and cottontails knew they had safe haven to roam on.

Patricia was a humble woman. She taught her children to love the Lord. She taught them to treat others as they wanted to be treated. She loved the Lord, and her children until her last breath. She will be truly missed and cherished always. Until we meet again, fly high beautiful Angel. We love you.

A memorial will be held on her property in Winfield MO, at 75 Redbud Hill Lane. 63389, on July 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. A dinner will follow. Please call to RSVP 636-566-6549.