FORT MYERS, Florida — Patricia L. Hettinger, 89, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Decatur, IL, peacefully passed away in the early afternoon of May 20th at her daughter's residence in rural Tennessee.

As per her request cremation rites were granted. Interment with her husband Richard will follow at a later date.

Patricia Clavin was born on March 12th, 1932, in Taylorville, IL. She graduated from Decatur High and married her high school sweetheart, Rich, on March 10th, 1951, and their 70 plus years of adventures began.

Pat worked at the Decatur Signal Depot, A.E. Staley, and was owner operator of PLH Processing. They retired to Fort Myers, Florida where she again went to work doing office work for Dr. Robert Fischer, DDS., and helping manage the Seaside Resort.

Surviving are her sons, Doug Hettinger of Oakland, CA; Gary (Lisa) Hettinger of Decatur; Richard (Julie) Hettinger of Decatur, daughter Lisa (Dennis) Fundermark of Brydstown, TN; brother-in-law, John Phillipich of Springfield, IL; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat's parents, sister Grace Maxine Johnson, other siblings, husband Richard, and her son Mark preceded her in death.

Pat was a dedicated wife, amazing mother and grandmother. Throughout her life, she rose, cooked to order a breakfast for her family of seven, worked a full time job, and put together a sit down dinner every evening, unheard of by today's standards. A harder worker you will never find.

Rich and Pat, married 70 years, through thick and thin and everything in between, endured twelve days and six hours apart, but never again. Their dance card is once again filled for eternity.

Pat suffered with Parkinson's Disease. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.

Special thanks to her daughter, Lisa, son-in-law Dennis, granddaughter Erica, for the outstanding care they provided for Pat and Rich in their final days. Your efforts were more appreciated than you could ever know.

"She has done what she could". Mark 14:8.