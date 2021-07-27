DECATUR - Patricia L. Tennyson, 83, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday morning, July 24, 2021 at her home.
Patricia was born on February 27, 1938 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John B. and Ruth (Davidson) Collins. Patricia is survived by her daughters: Teresa A. Wise and Lisa L. (Michael) Leeper; her grandsons: Coline Lawrie and John Lawrie, and her much loved dog, Sadie. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry M. Tennyson.
Patricia retired from First National Bank, where she worked for many years.
A private memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur.
Please share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.
