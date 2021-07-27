Patricia L. Tennyson

Patricia was born on February 27, 1938 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John B. and Ruth (Davidson) Collins. Patricia is survived by her daughters: Teresa A. Wise and Lisa L. (Michael) Leeper; her grandsons: Coline Lawrie and John Lawrie, and her much loved dog, Sadie. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry M. Tennyson.