MOUNT ZION — Patricia Lee Cramer, 94, of Mt. Zion, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born September 18, 1925, in Decatur, to Renard James and Verna Bertha (Ryder) Spencer. She married Claude Warren Cramer on July 4, 1941. He passed away April 5, 1995. Patricia was a devout Christian woman and a member of Community Bible Church. She enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her kids and family.

She is survived by her three children, Gregory (Tina) Cramer, Sheri Cramer and Claudia (Jim) Schwerdtfeger; four grandchildren, Toby Cramer, Silver Smith, Andrew Ooton and John Hendricks; three step-grandchildren, Jacob Garver, Hollie Wallis and Lauren Fish; five great-grandchildren, Jazmine Cramer, Nathanial Smith, Christian Hendricks, Nicholette Ellegood and Corryn Cramer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; her son, Claude Eugene Cramer; two brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to give special thanks the staff at Heritage Healthcare in Mt. Zion.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Patricia Cramer will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Heritage Healthcare Center – Activities Department in Mt. Zion 1225 Woodland Dr, Mt Zion, IL 62549. The family of Patricia Cramer is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

