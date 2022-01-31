Patricia Lee Johnson

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Patricia (Pat) Lee Johnson, 83, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Freelandville, IN, went to her heavenly home on January 8, 2022.

Pat was born on August 11, 1938, in Decatur, IL, to the late Earl Franklin Gordon and Sarah Ada Pearl (Taylor) Gordon.

Pat was the manager at the Indianapolis Sailing Club. She had worked at Revere Copper and Brass in Clinton, IL, for years. She was a waitress for many years. She was an avid cat lover. She raised, showed and judged cats at various shows. She raised Himalayan's and American British short haired silver tabby's. She also enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and crocheting. Pat was a member of the United Bethel Church of Freelandville and a member of the American Cat Fancy Association - Circle City Cat Club.

Pat is survived by her children: Theresa (James) Thompson of Bentonville, AR, Tina Clark (Doug) of Vincennes, Brad Johnson (Donna) of Jenkinsville, SC, Terry Johnson (Janice) of Pekin IL; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Siblings are Fred (Toni) Gordon of Warrensburg, IL, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Gordon of Decatur, IL.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Johnson; sister, Ruth Ann Young; and a brother Robert E Gordon.

There will be a service at United Bethel Church in Freelandville on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. After the service, a gathering will be at the Freelandville Community Hall with refreshments.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.fredickandson.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lyons Club or the Disabled Veterans Association.

The family of Pat Johnson would like to extend their gratitude to Glendale Gardens Nursing and Rehab of Springfield, MO, for taking such good care of our mother for the past three years.