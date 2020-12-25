NANCY, Kentucky —

Patricia Lee Park, age 79, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Patricia was born on September 16, 1941 in Decatur, IL to the late Ethel E. Matherly and Elsie Redmond Matherly. She was a cafeteria supervisor and was employed for twenty five years at Mt. Zion Grade School in Mt. Zion, IL. Patricia loved Bluegrass music and enjoyed going to horse shows with her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne F. "Bud" Park, Jr., whom she married on November 8, 1964 in Decatur, IL; two sons: David Park of Macon, IL and Ricky Park of Pittsburg, IL; Sue (and Michael) Mausey of Creal Springs, IL; one brother, Leonard Matherly (and Tina Meece) of Nancy; one sister, Carolyn Barrett of Nancy; four grandchildren: Cody Wayne Park, Kyler Joseph Park, Nichole (and Jared) Mocaby, and Emily (and Brandon) Knight; two great grandchildren: Gracelynn Mocaby and Riley Mocaby; and several nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly and will be greatly missed by.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Matherly, Sr.; one brother-in-law, Fred Barrett; and one grandson, Joshua Park.