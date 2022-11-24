July 3, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2022

DECATUR — Patricia Louise Campbell, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

A service to honor Pat's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Pat will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to DOVE or the Blue Mound Food Pantry.

Pat was born on July 3, 1928, in Deland, IL, the daughter of Hubert and Edna (Benson) Wilson. She married George A. Meisenhelter on September 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on April 21, 1966. She later married Robert Campbell on May 18, 1991. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2004. Pat was a proud farm wife, owner of Mayview Cafe in Boody, and a realtor for Brinkoetter Realtors.

Pat was a former member of Zion Chapel UMC. She enjoyed travelling, wintering in Florida, hosting parties and dinners, golfing, playing cards, gardening, floral arranging, having a good time with her many friends and family. What Pat enjoyed the most was her wine.

Pat is survived by her children: Jane (Steve) Griffin of Wills Point, TX, Sue Howland of Macon, IL, George Meisenhelter of Blue Mound, IL, and Cathy (Tom) Baba of Spring Grove, IL; step-daughter, Cathi (Buddy) Ooton on Plano, TX; sister, Mary (Joe) Kester of Decatur, IL; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Penny Pistorius; six brothers and sisters.

