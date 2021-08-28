MATTOON - Patricia M. Hemmett, 78, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Copper Creek Cottages after battling Dementia/Alzheimer's disease for the past year and a half.

Patricia was born on September 27, 1942, the daughter of Milton and Helen Matthews and raised in Rochester, New York, graduating from Brighton High School and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio where she earned a degree in Sociology. She also completed her Teacher Certification in Buffalo, New York and in 1986 completed her Master's Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University.

Patricia was employed as a Head Start Teacher, Kindergarten Teacher and Director of Day Care Centers in the 1960's and 1970's. Upon locating in Mattoon, Illinois in 1980, she began employment through Lake Land College as a tutor and Adult Basic Education Instructor and in 1984 through 2001 she was the Literacy Coordinator, for Project PAL. She completed her full time employment as the Adult Education and Literacy Supervisor between 2001 and 2008. After retiring, she continued part time as the Literacy Advisor until 2019. Throughout her years of employment at Lake Land College, Patricia served on various statewide councils and boards and committees in the Lake Land College District reading and evaluating literacy grants and providing advisement in many areas of literacy.

Patricia had involvement in many memberships during her life including the Illinois Reading Council, Phi Delta Kappa and Rotary International. She also enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, photography and music, attending many musicals at theaters in Illinois and New York. Another pastime Patricia enjoyed was dancing. She was employed part time from 1992-2002 as a Ballroom Dance Instructor through Lake Land College and enjoyed attending weekly dances in Champaign, IL at the Regent Ballroom.

Most importantly was Patricia's passion to travel. She enjoyed seeing new places, having new experiences, and sharing them with family and friends. Patricia was exceptionally close to her parents and helped care for them in New York state during their aging process. Patricia also shared a close bond with both her daughter, Karen and her son, Bob and each of their families.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Karen Stirrett and son-in-law Jeff of Shelbyville; daughter-in-law, Karen (Copland) Hemmett of Poulsbo, WA and grandchildren: Zack and Ben Stirrett of Shelbyville, IL and Sarah and Michael Hemmett of Poulsbo, WA, as well as several cousins and dear friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Milton and Helen Matthews; brothers: Terrance Matthews and William Matthews; and her son, Robert (Bob) Hemmett.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be made to Alz.org with checks made to Alzheimer's Association or the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com