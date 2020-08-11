You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Marilyn Davis
Patricia Marilyn Davis

Patricia Marilyn Davis

BEMENT - Patricia Marilyn Davis, 76, of Bement, formerly of Decatur, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Patricia Davis will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter or Cerro Gordo Brethren Church. The family of Patricia Davis is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

