DECATUR — Patricia P. Hunter, 90, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Patricia was born in Mineral Wells, TX on October 2, 1929 a daughter of Homer and Jewell (Sizemore) Perryman. She married Jack Hunter in 1953, they later divorced.

Patricia is survived by her son: David (Sharon) Hunter of Decatur; her daughter: Amy (Harvey Gray) Stocker of New Port Richey, FL; three grandsons: Bryan, Derek and Dustin. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson: Keith Hunter and her sister: Willa Grace Dezsy.

Patricia was very active at St. John's Episcopal Church, DMH and St. Mary's Women's Auxiliaries and PEO Chapter MR. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and most importantly her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmad Ahmad and the staff at St. Mary's Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to St. John's Episcopal Church. The family of Patricia P. Hunter is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

