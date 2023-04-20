March 24, 1959 - April 15, 2023

DECATUR — Patricia (Patty) Ann Fawcett, 64, of Decatur, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, in her residence.

Visitation will be 11:00 - 1:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church celebrated by Father Michael Friedel. Burial will be in Wheeler Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Graceland//Fairlawn is in charge of arrangements. Patricia was born March 24, 1959, in Decatur, IL. The daughter of John Wilbur and Antoinette Eleanor (Zilinskas). Patty graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1977. Patty worked for 39 years in the ADM East Laboratory holding various positions, retiring in 2017 as a Lab Supervisor. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Patty is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Fawcett; sister-law, Sheila Fawcett; nephew, Joseph Fawcett (Sabrina) of Decatur; cousins: Linda Zilinskas, Sandra (Paul) Sands of Woodridge, IL, Susan (Larry) LeFevre of St. Charles, IL, Brian (Tina) Zilinskas of Schaumburg, IL; and many friends.

Patty cherished all of her life long friends and enjoyed being a part of their families to watch their children grow up. She had a deep love for animals, horse racing and the Kentucky Derby, always hoping to see the next Triple Crown winner. Patty enjoyed visiting with her many friends at Curly's Sports Bar as they discussed and exchanged stories about the daily events in their lives.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Phillip; nephew, Michael John; and beloved cat, Scout.

Memorials in Patty's name may be made to St. Teresa High School, Decatur, IL; Catholic Charities; or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur, IL.