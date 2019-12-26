Patricia Rae Randolph

DECATUR — Patricia “Pat” Rae Randolph, 87, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat married Paul Randolph on February 6, 1954, at St. Patrick Church in Decatur. Together they had three children, David (Karen) Randolph, Karen (R.J.) Lindmark and Diane (Ed) Pilgrim.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Patrick Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Liturgical prayers will be expressed at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Parish 407 East Eldorado Street, Decatur, IL 62523.
The family of Patricia Randolph is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.
