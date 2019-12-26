Patricia Rae Randolph
0 entries

Patricia Rae Randolph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Rae Randolph

DECATUR — Patricia “Pat” Rae Randolph, 87, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. 

Pat married Paul Randolph on February 6, 1954, at St. Patrick Church in Decatur. Together they had three children, David (Karen) Randolph, Karen (R.J.) Lindmark and Diane (Ed) Pilgrim. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Patrick Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Liturgical prayers will be expressed at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Parish 407 East Eldorado Street, Decatur, IL 62523. 

The family of Patricia Randolph is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. The complete obituary can be viewed, and condolences sent to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. 

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Randolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News