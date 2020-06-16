PEORIA — Patricia Rose Hyland, 77, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020 at The Villages Hospice House with her loving husband by her side.
Pat was born on October 28, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois to her parents Harold C. Paceley and Bernice Opal (Morthland) Paceley. She and her husband Jerry moved to The Villages, Florida from Peoria, Illinois in 2015. Pat was a devoted homemaker and loved to cook. Preparing and sharing holiday meals was special to her and she created many fond memories for her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her grandchildren were often seen wearing the many hand-made items she lovingly created for them, especially around the holidays. Pat was an avid bowler and loved working in her garden and caring for of all the plants inside her home. She also enjoyed the companionship of their Schnoodle, Rosie.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 57 years: Jerry D. Hyland of The Villages, FL; two sons: Christopher Hyland and his wife Julie of Oskaloosa, IA; and Ericson Hyland and his wife Rebecca of Appleton, WI; a sister: Helen Mowry and her husband Ed; five loving grandchildren: Kelly, Alex, Angela, Rachel and Trent. Two nephews: Jeffrey (Teresa) Lanum and Bruce Lanum, along with their children.
Private family services for Pat will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162
