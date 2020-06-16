Patricia Rose Hyland

Pat was born on October 28, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois to her parents Harold C. Paceley and Bernice Opal (Morthland) Paceley. She and her husband Jerry moved to The Villages, Florida from Peoria, Illinois in 2015. Pat was a devoted homemaker and loved to cook. Preparing and sharing holiday meals was special to her and she created many fond memories for her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her grandchildren were often seen wearing the many hand-made items she lovingly created for them, especially around the holidays. Pat was an avid bowler and loved working in her garden and caring for of all the plants inside her home. She also enjoyed the companionship of their Schnoodle, Rosie.