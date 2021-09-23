SHELBYVILLE — Patricia "Sue" Starwalt, 70, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital, Effingham, IL, with her children by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Terry Walters officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Jeremy Starwalt Scholarship Fund or the Shelbyville Memorial Sunken Garden.

Sue was born on October 8, 1950 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Leon Alva and Opal "Maxine" (Fishel) Gregg. She attended Findlay schools and graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1968. She began working as a legal secretary for Baker Law Office in Shelbyville and then worked at Essex Wire in Pana. Sue went back to school and became a Registered Nurse. She was the manager of Shelby Memorial Hospital Home Health and retired from Lincolnland Home Health in Mattoon. Sue enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, playing the piano and going camping in her RV. She attended Celebration Community Church in Pana, IL and was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears and Fighting Illini.

Sue is survived by her son, Shawn Starwalt (Melinda) of Shelbyville, IL; daughters: Shelley Starwalt of Shelbyville, IL, and Kelly Walter (Brian) of Pana, IL; six grandchildren: Breanne Starwalt of Allenville, IL, Gabrielle Starwalt of Decatur, IL; Amanda Baker of Mt. Zion, IL, Alex Wallis of Highland, IL, Kodi Wallis of Pana, IL, and Madison Walter of Pana, IL; six great grandchildren: Alora, Lilly, Govana, Henry, Maizie, and Ava; and her beloved cat, Cici.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Maxine Gregg; her special friend, Billy Joe Robinson on November 16, 2011; brother, Robert Stanley "Bob" Gregg; and grandson, Jeremy Starwalt.

