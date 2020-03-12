Patricia Sue Weiss

CLINTON -- Patricia “Pat” Sue Weiss (Nicholson) passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Liberty Village in Clinton after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Pat was born on June 2, 1942 in Peoria, Illinois to George and Olive Nicholson (Landes). Pat graduated from Macomb High School in Macomb, Illinois (1960), as valedictorian of her class. After graduation she enrolled at Western Illinois University, where she received her B.S. in Medical Technology. This was also where she met her husband, Gary, on a blind date. They were married in Macomb on December 22, 1962. Gary and Pat moved to Decatur shortly thereafter, where Pat began working as a medical technologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital and later at St. Mary's Hospital. Pat continued her education at the University Of Illinois where she earned a Master's degree in Biochemistry (1969). One of her greatest joys was doing scientific research which prompted her to start working at the former Bio-Test Laboratory on Pershing Road and later was also employed in the research laboratory at ADM. Later in her career, she decided to become a teacher and earned an Illinois teaching certification from the University of Illinois (1976). Pat went on to teach high school chemistry, physics, physical science, and biology at Mt. Zion High School and later at Mt. Pulaski High School. In addition, she also received an Associate's Degree in Electronics from Richland Community College, where she became a Technical Math Instructor. Pat's final employment was at the Area Vocational Center in Decatur where she became a technology coordinator\academic coach. Pat retired from DAVC in 2003. Pat enjoyed camping with family and friends as she had been a girl scout during her youth. Pat especially liked attending plays and musical concerts both indoors and out. Pat also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit other friends and family. Some notable visits were: Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, France, and Austria, as well as various other States within the U.S. Pat was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Decatur, The Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and the Decatur Area Retired Teachers Association.
Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Weiss and son, Mark Weiss of Decatur; sister, Nancy Nicholson (Jim) of Providence, Rhode Island; sister, Sheila Nicholson (Peter) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and brother, George Nicholson (Robin) of Bowling Green, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents George and Olive Nicholson.
Graceland–Fairlawn will perform cremation services. There will be no visitation as per Pat's request. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday March 15, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jan Johnson of First Congregational Church officiating. Private inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family of Patricia Weiss is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
