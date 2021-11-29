LA PLACE — Patricia Uicker, 76, of La Place, IL, passed away November 29, 2021 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Patricia's honor may be made to the Jorden Austin Memorial and mailed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Patricia was born February 23, 1945 in Martin, TN, the daughter of Eulas and Valda (Tuck) Bailey. She married Edward Uicker in 1983 and he preceded her in death in 2004. Patricia owned and operated her own business, Daisy Diamond Setting for over 15 years. She was a wonderful artist and painter, and a talented singer. Patricia was also passionate about animals. She was a spiritual woman who was well-versed in the bible.

Surviving are her children: Lisa (David) Nicholson of Waterford, MI, Rick (Renee) Austin of Hammond, IL, and Kelli Austin of St. Clair Shores, MI; step-daughter, Angela Uicker-Spooner; grandchildren: Kelli-Marie Howard, Brandon Nicholson, Christopher Arendt, Rachel Austin, John Austin and Ryan Austin; four great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Bagley; and brother, Jay Bailey.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; granddaughter, Jorden Austin; and brother, Buddy Sharon.

