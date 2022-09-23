June 23, 1937 - Sept. 22, 2022

BETHANY — Patricia (Warner) Sullivan, 85, of Bethany, died peacefully in her sleep with her family around her on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:20 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Bethany. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Pat was born June 23, 1937, the daughter of Thomas F. and Mary Irene (Heighton) Warner. She married William "Bill" L. Sullivan on August 29, 1954, in Long Creek; he preceded her in death on July 18, 2013.

Pat was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Decatur. She enjoyed camping, fishing, flowers, bird watching and all animals.

She is survived by her daughters: Debra (Rocky) Daniels of Decatur, Kathy (Randy) Trussell of Bethany and Deanna Sullivan of Indianapolis, IN; sisters: Barbara Morgan of Mt. Zion and Donna Hufford of Elwin. Pat is also survived by five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, William Michael Sullivan.

