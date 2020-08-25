× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Patrick Cain 67, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 12:47 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, at home.

A service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Pat’s memory to the Northeast Community Fund or Boy Scout Troop #43, in Mt. Zion. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Pat was born February 21, 1953, in Pana, IL the son of Gerald and Zita (Compagni) Cain. He married Patricia D. Scott on January 21,1978. Pat worked in IT and accounting retiring from ADM. While with ADM he had many opportunities to travel all over the world. He served also as a mentor to many young colleagues at work. Pat obtained his CPA from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Pat enjoyed restoration of old cars including a Chevy Corvair and Oldsmobile 442. He enjoyed fishing and was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.