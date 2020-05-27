× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND -- Patrick Carter, 58, of Hammond, IL passed away May 26, 2020 in his home.

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Strict social distancing rules will be in place.

Patrick was born January 27, 1962 in Carlinville, IL, the son of Karl and Mary Ann (Casey) Carter. He married Amy Walls on May 13, 2000 in Carlinville, IL. He proudly served our country in the US Army in 1982, serving as a Military Police Officer and Honor Guard member at West Point. He then graduated from New York Police Academy in Kingston, NY in 1984. He graduated from Illinois Police Academy in 1988 and served on several police departments including Nokimis, Witt, and Maroa.

He joined the Piatt County Sheriff's Office in 2002 and became Chief of Police in Cerro Gordo where he served for 13 years. He then became a part time officer in Atwood, IL while running his own plumbing business.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amy; daughter, Samantha Carter of Shelbyville; son, Sean Carter of Hammond; stepson, Ben Breazeale of Decatur; stepdaughter, Alicia (Josh) Gilbert of Forsyth; grandson, Bentley Gilbert; father, Karl Carter of Carlinville; brothers, David (Julie) Carter and Michael Carter, both of Carlinville.