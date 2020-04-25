DECATUR — Patrick Dale Griffin, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away March 17, 2020 at his residence.
Patrick was born August 14, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Leo Anthony and Mary Ruth (O'Donnell) Griffin. He married Judy Ackles and she preceded him in death.
Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Patrick was survived by his children, Christy Griffin of Oakley, IL, Nicole Griffin of Decatur, IL, Bryan Griffin of Tampa, FL; companion, Rita Veech and family; siblings, Dave Griffin (Cindy) of Oakley, IL, Jack Griffin (Tami) of Mt Zion, IL, Mary Kay Griffin of Decatur, IL, Phil Griffin (Toni) of Mt Zion, IL, Mark Griffin of Mt Zion, IL; grandchildren, Kaylie, Tyler, Corley, Marissa, Jett, Irelynn and great-grandchild, Henley.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tim Griffin.
In observance of social distancing, private services have been scheduled and may be announced at a later date. Video streaming will be available and announced prior to services. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Condolences may be left to Patrick's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.