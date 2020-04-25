× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Patrick Dale Griffin, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away March 17, 2020 at his residence.

Patrick was born August 14, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Leo Anthony and Mary Ruth (O'Donnell) Griffin. He married Judy Ackles and she preceded him in death.

Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Patrick was survived by his children, Christy Griffin of Oakley, IL, Nicole Griffin of Decatur, IL, Bryan Griffin of Tampa, FL; companion, Rita Veech and family; siblings, Dave Griffin (Cindy) of Oakley, IL, Jack Griffin (Tami) of Mt Zion, IL, Mary Kay Griffin of Decatur, IL, Phil Griffin (Toni) of Mt Zion, IL, Mark Griffin of Mt Zion, IL; grandchildren, Kaylie, Tyler, Corley, Marissa, Jett, Irelynn and great-grandchild, Henley.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tim Griffin.

In observance of social distancing, private services have been scheduled and may be announced at a later date. Video streaming will be available and announced prior to services. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Patrick's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

