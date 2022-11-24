Sept. 11, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Patrick F. Vaughan, 84, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 8:16 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Tracy, celebrating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Marine Corps Honors Team. The family will have a visitation on Monday evening at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, with a law enforcement walk through beginning at 4:00 p.m. A vigil prayer service will be held Monday at 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home, and a public visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Patrick's memory c//o St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Patrick was born September 11, 1938, in Chicago, IL, the son of Edward and Nancy V. (Murphy) McCarthy. During his childhood, Patrick was raised by his loving step-father, Olly Vaughan and his mother, Nancy. He served his country in the US Marine Corps. Patrick went on to serve his community as a police officer with the City of Decatur Police Department and retired as the Chief of Police in 1988. He went on to work for the federal government in the US Attorney's Office as the Law Enforcement Coordinator. He officially retired his work career as Deputy Director of the Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board for the State of Illinois on September 11, 2001.

Patrick was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, enjoyed golfing, and was a member of South Side Country Club. He had served on the Decatur//Macon County Mental Health Board and had taught at Richland Community College. Patrick married Mary Lou Souders on January 31, 1959.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Lou of Mt. Zion; son, Tim Vaughan of Rochester, NY; daughters: Teri Gillmar (Brad) of Decatur, and Kelly Costello (Chuck) of Springfield, IL; brother, Thomas J. "TJ" Vaughan (Fran) of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren: Chris Gillmar (Andrea) of Forsyth, IL, Nick Gillmar (Rachele) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Jenna Guymon (Matt) of Long Creek, IL, Patrick Vaughan of Sylmar, CA, and Ryan Vaughan of Rochester, NY; great-grandchildren: Ellyn, Riley, Wells, Liam, Lukas, Brixton, and Banks.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mike.