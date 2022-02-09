DECATUR — On Saturday February 5, 2022, Patrick J. McKee, of Decatur, IL, passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Patrick was a lifelong member of St. James and Patrick Parish in Decatur where he attended weekly masses. Patrick was married to Norma Jo (Eaton) in 1972. She preceded him in death in 2008.

Patrick was a graduate of St. Teresa High School and Brown's Business College in Decatur. He was in transportation services all of his life and retired from TNT Holland as the Atlanta Terminal manager in the late 1990's. He lived in Springfield, IL, for much of his working life. Patrick served in the United States Navy from 1963-1965 as a medic. Patrick owned several cars that became classics including a 1965 Ford Thunderbird, a 1968 Ford Torino and Chevrolet Camaro. He was always known as a sharp dressed man.

He was born to Albert E. McKee and Julia (Naughton) McKee in 1939. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Slade; daughter, Joellen (John) Bennett; grandchildren: Jessica (Randy) Cochran, Jaclyn (Neil) Whitlock, Jason Bennett; two great-grandchildren and niece, Julie (Todd) Mendenhall and nephew, David Slade, Jr.

He also leaves behind a number of friends he considered family at Tanglewood Village in Decatur, IL. The family thanks the staff and management of Tanglewood Village for their care and concern for Patrick during his years living there.

There will be a private family mass at St. Patrick Church at a later date with interment at Camp Butler Veteran's Cemetery in Riverton IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa High School.

The family is being served by Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Jon Tanzyus, Funeral Director.