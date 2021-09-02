DECATUR — Patrick L. "Pat" Gaherty, a resident of Decatur, Illinois passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, in his home.

Pat was born August 13, 1937 in Clinton, Illinois. Pat later moved to Decatur, Illinois where he met the love of his life, Eleanor F. Bailey in 1982, they celebrated 39 years of life together.

Pat is survived by his partner in life, Eleanor F. Bailey. Brother, Barney and his two daughters: Amy and Jamie; brother, Jerry, and his son, Michael. Also many kids and grandchildren on Eleanor's family side.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; a brother; sister-in-law; a stepson and one great grandchild on Eleanor's family side.

Pat was an avid motorcycle rider, which led him to working and retiring from World of power sports. Pat also enjoyed doing yard work and keeping a pristine yard. Pat also had a passion for nice cars, so much he would upgrade every couple years, and was known for keeping his cars immaculate. Pat and Eleanor loved getting away for the day for some fine dining and trying their luck at the river boat in Peoria.

Pat was a kind soul and loving companion to Eleanor, and will be missed by many friends and family.

No service will be held at this time.

To leave online condolences and memories please go to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.