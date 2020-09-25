MOUNT ZION - Patrick “Pat” Cain, 67 of Mt. Zion passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patty and sons: Dan Cain of Fairbanks, AK and Darrin Cain (Michelle) of Fredericksburg, VA.
As per Pat's wishes no services were to be held but instead he wanted family and friends to celebrate his life.
That Celebration will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1 - 4 at the Fletcher Park Pavilion, 323 Fletcher Park Boulevard in Mt. Zion. Please come share your stories of Pat with his family and friends.
Dress casual and dress for the weather. If you are a CUBS fan like Pat was, please show your pride in those CUBBIES.
As per CDC guidelines, masks will be required.
The original obituary may be seen in the Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Herald and Review.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.