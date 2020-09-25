× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION - Patrick “Pat” Cain, 67 of Mt. Zion passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patty and sons: Dan Cain of Fairbanks, AK and Darrin Cain (Michelle) of Fredericksburg, VA.

As per Pat's wishes no services were to be held but instead he wanted family and friends to celebrate his life.

That Celebration will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1 - 4 at the Fletcher Park Pavilion, 323 Fletcher Park Boulevard in Mt. Zion. Please come share your stories of Pat with his family and friends.

Dress casual and dress for the weather. If you are a CUBS fan like Pat was, please show your pride in those CUBBIES.

As per CDC guidelines, masks will be required.

The original obituary may be seen in the Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Herald and Review.