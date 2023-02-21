Nov. 9, 1986 - Feb. 19, 2023
PEORIA — Patrick Sinnard passed away in Peoria, IL, on February 19, 2023.
Surviving are his children: Nevaeh Castleberry, Maleigha, Liam and Emma Sinnard. Mother, Lisa (Mike) Campbell; sister, Nicole (Shane) Sinnard; brother, Daniel (Elizabeth) Sinnard; grandfather, Terry Bowrey; and grandmother, Loretta Sinnard. Several aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins. Proceeded in death by his father, Robin Sinnard; grandmother, Donna Bowrey; and grandfather, Robert Sinnard.
Services are pending at Preston Handley Funeral Home in Pekin, IL.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.