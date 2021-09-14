DECATUR — Patsy Austin, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

Patsy was a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She loved to volunteer at her children's school and was a lover of animals of all kinds and a stout St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Patsy was born August 11, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Clarence and Ramona Barnes.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Rick Austin; sons: Anthony Hazen, Timothy Austin and Thomas (Merissa) Austin; brothers: Carl Barnes, and Dennis Barnes; sister, Sue (Rick) Hastings; as well as other extended family; and friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Barnes.

A visitation will be held for Patsy at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home on Wednesday, September 15, 2091 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held also at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice especially Breanna and Amanda for their exceptional care for Pat.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.