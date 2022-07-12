 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patty Jean Campbell

Patty Jean Campbell

MATTOON — Patty Jean Campbell, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:13 AM, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Luke Young will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Ron Dickinson. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.

