July 4, 1946 - Aug. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Patty Joan Calfee, 76 of Decatur, died August 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Patty was born July 4, 1946, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Leslie and Margaret (Brown) Meece. She was a secretary at the Decatur Fire Department for 27 years, retired in 2001. She was an avid reader, loved her grand and great-grandchildren. She also loved her church and God. Her last words were, "Be Happy, I am going to be with Jesus." Patty married Jack Calfee in 1965 in Decatur.

She is survived by her husband, Jack (Decatur); daughter, Melissa (Brian) Deckard of Decatur; grandchildren: Courtney (Ryan) Poe, Austin (Danny) Deckard; great-grandchildren: Ava Poe, Ryder Poe; Sister, Linda (Marvin) Ratzlaff (Longmont, Colorado).

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine great-grandchildren.

